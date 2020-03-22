3 new cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland confirmed; bringing total to 27

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Cleveland, which brings the total to 27. The Cleveland Department of Public Health said they were notified Sunday of the new cases.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 20′sto 70′s, CPDH said.
CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to these new cases.
