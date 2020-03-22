North Canton Police arrest 2 out of 3 suspects after Zepp’s Pizza employee ran over by car during robbery

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A third suspect is still on the loose after allegedly running over a Zepp’s Pizza employee’s leg with their car as they took off after stealing the tip jar, according to the North Canton Police Department.
Police said Massillon residents Garrison R. Hoover, 25, and Tiffany M. Stephan, 40, were arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the report, police received a 911 for a male who was struck by a car and suffered a leg injury at 10:12 p.m.
Officers found the employee inside Zepp’s Pizza shop on 1108 Main St., who said a man and woman, later identified as Hoover and Stephan, came in shortly after 10 p.m., according to the report.
The employee told Hoover and Stephan that the business was closed and stepped into the back for a moment, according to police.
Police said when the employee returned to the front, he noticed the tip jar was gone, but the Hoover and Stephan were in a car in the parking lot.
The employee approached the car and confronted Hoover, who was sitting in the passenger seat while Stephan was in the back, according to police.
Police said Hoover was injured when an altercation broke out between him and the employee.
The employee was then struck in the face before the driver took off, running over his leg in the process, according to the police report.
Police said the employee was taken to Mercy Medical Center and provided emergency room personnel with a description of the suspect.
North Canton police were contacted when a man matching Hoover’s description entered the emergency room.
The victim was able to positively identify both Hoover and Stephan to an officer to came to the hospital.
Both suspects taken from the hospital without incident and booked into the Stark County Jail for aggravated robbery.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are trying to locate a third suspect, who police said was the man driving the car.
