Restaurant owners worry about bankruptcy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For Cleveland restaurateur Doug Petkovic his livelihood is his three restaurants.
When they were open they employed close to three hundred people.
“Who will be standing when this is over and there’s a lot of questions and I don’t know if they are being addressed to us as individuals,” Petkovic told 19 News.
Petkovic said the Government isn’t working fast enough to help restaurants and that most might fail before helps gets to them.
“Truly devastating, hardest thing I’ve ever done I’m 57 years old I’ve never been through anything like this I don’t think any of us have, 9/11 is the closest thing I can think off,” said Petkovic.
He has decided not to do take out for his restaurants because it’s not a sustainable model.
