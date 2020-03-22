Sandusky business owner gave away inventory of hand sanitizer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sandusky business owner, Terry Burton, gave away his entire inventory of hand sanitizer before he even opened his doors.
The Sandusky Soap Company planned to open in April 1 in the Marketplace at Cooke, but the pandemic delayed a grand opening.
So the owner spent the morning giving away all his bottles of sanitizer starting at 10 a.m. inside the building that will soon become his store.
“Before this happened, I made a lot of hand santizers, the WHO formulation, and we were going to sell it in the shop but with all this happening, I can’t make money off of it, I don’t feel right making money off it and our community needs it,” Burton said.
