Summit County Public Health confirms long-term care facility resident was diagnosed with COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Public Health confirmed a resident at long-term care facility Ohio Living Rockynol was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The patient is hospitalized in critical condition, according to SCPH.
Ohio Living Corporate told 19 News that the resident was occupying a private room while at the campus for a short-term stay.
According to SCPH, the other residents’ families and the staff are in the process of being notified of the exposure and are taking appropriate measures.
SCPH said it is following recommended procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health, as well as working closely with Ohio Living Rockynol to monitor the residents.
Ohio Living Corporate said it began to limit visitation on campus since March 10, and proactively implemented all CDC precautions and guidelines for containment while working under the direction of the Ohio Department of Health.
In a statement to 19 News, Ohio Living Corporate said:
“We have been, and will continue to be, vigilant with infection control protective measures for all residents, patients and employees in order to protect our campus. Our community is like family, and we all share concern about each other during this time. Our hearts and prayers are with the affected resident and their family.”
Summit County residents can ask questions by calling the SCPH call center at (330) 926-5795 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Ohio residents can also call the Ohio Department of Health call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.