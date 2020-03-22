Wright-Patterson announces first COVID-19 case

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An individual working at Wright-Patterson AFB has been evaluated by health care professionals and resulted in the first confirmed case of COVID-19 we have from among base personnel.
“This is our first confirmed case,” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “The continued safety and well-being of the Wright-Patterson community is my top priority. We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”
Wright-Patterson AFB is currently in Health Protection Condition BRAVO to reflect the current level of disease threat posed by COVID-19 virus and the risk of exposure to local personnel.
“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines, to practice social distancing and proper hygiene, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions in order to safeguard our community and prevent widespread outbreak,” Sherman added.
To find the latest COVID-19 information as it pertains to Wright-Patterson go to www.wpafb.af.mil/corona/.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.