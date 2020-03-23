Akron church holds Sunday service in very traditional way, up close and personal, even with the spread of coronavirus across the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many churches held services on Sunday. Some did so online, using social media. Others did it the old-fashioned way, in person, up close and personal.
An Akron church filled with the faithful on Sunday also filled the pews while singing their hearts out.
“Then sings my soul savior god to thee. how great thou art.”
Worshipers at the Akron Bible Church on Brown Street praising their savior amid of the coronavirus pandemic. They were undeterred by the threat it may pose.
“Folks can stay home. Folks can do whatever they want too and shut churches and all that. There are folks out here that are scared to death. They don’t know what to do. All they have is the church. God forbid the doors be shut.”
Even in light of what the governor and the president are asking us to do, keep a social distance of at least 6-feet apart as we gather. Churches are deemed essential and have the constitutional right to gather. I called the church this morning but I only got a recording
"Thank you for calling Akron Bible Church. Our service times are Sundays at 10:30 and 6 p.m.
A couple of messages were left and a woman walking into the church was asked to check if someone would speak with 19 News. She was kind enough to do so this is their answer.
“They’re not speaking with anybody. They’re not talking to media at all? Nope. Any reason why? Alright. Thank you.”
In the prayer from Sunday’s service, it was clear that they depend on a higher power to protect them from hurt, harm and danger with blessings, grace and mercy. The pastor praying from the pulpit.
“In times of trouble we have an anchor. In times of trouble we have a savior. Lord we thank you that you are our rock. We don’t listen to the news for our help we look to you Lord. You are our help. We pray on for protection on our country. In Jesus name and all of God’s people said, amen.”
Several churches chose to hold Sunday services in different ways. Some on line. Yesterday, the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Oakwood Village had its pastor outside in front of his church on a stage, standing at a podium with the worshipers in their cars listening on the radio. Being socially responsible and stopping the spread of the coronavirus is the controversial issue with which we are all dealing.
