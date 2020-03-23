1 arrested after man is killed by gunfire in front of Cleveland liquor store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation involving a deadly shooting that happened in front of a Cleveland liquor store.
Police say that on Friday around 6 p.m. 24-year-old Kevin Boyd was killed in a barrage of gunfire outside of the One-Stop Liquor Store on the 4000 block of Lee Rd.
According to a release, Boyd was in line at the liquor store when the suspect came in and the two started to argue.
Police say that the two men started fighting and then the suspect ended up shooting Boyd.
The victim was transported to University Hospitals where he died.
Authorities arrested the accused shooter in Independence.
Police have yet to identify the suspect.
