Barkley tests negative for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Charles Barkley, the NBA Hall of Famer and longtime analyst, announced on Monday that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”
The outspoken TNT commentator had called into his show on the network on March 12 to say he was self-isolating, and was being tested for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.