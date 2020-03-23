Businesses and Ohioans who violate stay-at-home order could be punished, Gov. DeWine warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine wants Ohioans who take the stay-at-home order lightly to know that they could be punished.
The Governor said during Monday’s daily briefing with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton that non-essential businesses and residents that are in violation of the executive order may face a penalty.
The stay-at-home order was issued on Sunday and goes into effect on Monday just before midnight.
DeWine said he would likely leave enforcement up to local authorities if his direction is not followed.
“These orders can be enforced by the local health department and local law enforcement, but we’re not looking to see arrests and citations issued,” DeWine said on Monday.
For example, if a bar or restaurant continues to serve food in forms that are not allowed, DeWine suggested stripping that establishment of its liquor license.
Other administrative punishments could be enforced, DeWine added.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 442 cases of the coronavirus and six deaths.
“We’re at the very tip of the beginning of this,” Dr. Acton said when asked about where Ohio is on “flattening the curve” of reported patients.
Gov. DeWine does not believe he will, at any point during the stay-at-home order, have to direct the Ohio National Guard for enforcement.
