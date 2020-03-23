Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledge $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are pledging $1.5 million towards the ongoing coronavirus relief efforts throughout Ohio.
According to the Cleveland Browns organization, the two are donating $1 million through their Haslam 3 Foundation to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
The funds will assist the work of public health officials, as well as address the capacity of different aspects of fighting the pandemic.
As of Monday morning, 351 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio.
