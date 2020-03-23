Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledge $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Ohio

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam pledge $1.5 million to coronavirus relief efforts in Ohio
Dee and Jimmy Haslam (Source: Cleveland Browns)
By Chris Anderson | March 23, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 1:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are pledging $1.5 million towards the ongoing coronavirus relief efforts throughout Ohio.

According to the Cleveland Browns organization, the two are donating $1 million through their Haslam 3 Foundation to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus. We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”
Dee and Jimmy Haslam

The funds will assist the work of public health officials, as well as address the capacity of different aspects of fighting the pandemic.

As of Monday morning, 351 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ohio.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.