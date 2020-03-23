Cleveland police officer indicted on charges of felonious assault and abduction

Cleveland police officer indicted on charges of felonious assault and abduction
(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Julia Tullos | March 23, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 12:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland police officer on the charges of abduction and felonious assault.

Officer John Hawk has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.

According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.

19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.

There is no information on where the assault took place.

Hawk, 40, was relieved from duty and has been suspended without pay.

The judge set bond at $25,000 and he is scheduled back in court on March 31.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.