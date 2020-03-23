Cleveland prepares for Ohio’s stay home order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s stay at home order officially goes into effect just before midnight on Tuesday.
By now, most of the people we've talked to are aware of the order signed by the state's health director, Dr. Amy Acton.
Her directive follows previous guidelines that have been in place for a couple of weeks now; hunker down and maintain safe distances from other people when possible.
“I think it’s been stressful, it’s been a little frustrating not being in control of the situation,” said Rachel Rosinski, a student at Case Western. She’s studying to become a physician’s assistant, so she’s following the news very closely.
On Monday, just hours before the order was to go into effect, she was walking along the path at Edgewater Park in Cleveland with her mother, who was visiting from Michigan. They were walking their dog, an activity that will still be allowed under Acton’s order.
“(I’m) trying to go outside at least once a day, trying to stay active,” Rosinski said. “I’m glad we’re still able to go outside, walk, and be active.”
Essential businesses are still open, and Governor DeWine has reiterated that despite the order, it’s okay to get out of the house and visit those businesses for legitimate needs and services.
Going outside for exercise, dog-walking, even letting kids play in the fresh air is okay, as long as social distancing is used.
Under the order, however, playgrounds are off-limits.
DeWine has suggested the order isn’t about getting people into trouble. He even tweeted that he doesn’t expect to see people arrested.
The national guard is not enforcing the order, and local police are not planning to stop drivers on the roads.
They might, however, ask groups of people to distance themselves or go home in some situations.
“We know they want to protect us,” said Anas Ahmed, a sports management student at Case Western.
Public transportation and ride-sharing are also okay to use, although state officials are urging everyone to walk or drive themselves if possible.
The order prohibits social visits with friends and family, although visiting them for the sake of taking care of them is allowed.
“it’s scary because it’s really altered a lot of people’s habits, their way of life,” said Joyce Hamilton, who was walking along the path at Edgewater with her husband Maurice.
“I have to get my steps in everyday,” she said. “I’m used to working”
“They cancelled my cardio rehab, so I have to keep going,” Maurice chimed in. “Exercising has kept me here.”
Maurice Hamilton told us he’d been retired from the Cleveland Police Department for 15 years after working as a detective. He says the type of caution the world is using now, in regard to avoiding unnecessary contact with surfaces, reminds him of the immediate fallout of 9/11.
“I remember after 9/11, all of the threats and powder, and thinking of anthrax, I would have to respond to all those calls. This kind of puts me in the mind of that -- that scare,” he said.
The stay at home order is in effect until April 6th, when it will be reevaluated.
