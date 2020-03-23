5 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Avon Lake; residents release ‘virtual hand holding’ video to help unite community

The community of Avon Lake shows its unity with this virtual hand holding video. (Source: YouTube - Shoremen Strong)
By John Deike | March 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 8:17 PM

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Health Department has confirmed there are five COVID-19 cases in Avon Lake.

The first case was reported on Wednesday, and all five people are quarantined at home, according to the county health commissioner, David Covell.

Each case is being vetted by the health department to determine if anyone else needs to be tested or quarantined.

Refer below for the full update from Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka.

Virtual hand holding

Meanwhile, several parents and children from the Avon Lake City School District took to YouTube on Sunday to create a “virtual hand holding” video.

The compilation shows several residents extending their hands to help bring the community together.

Posted by City of Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, March 22, 2020

