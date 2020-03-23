Cuyahoga County Board of Elections closes; accepting vote-by-mail ballots for Presidential Primary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is accepting vote-by-mail ballots for the Presidential Primary due to the stay-at-home order until at least April 6.
During the closure, the Board of Elections staff will monitor all voicemails and follow up with requests for services and will answer questions as soon as possible.
The Board of Elections will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballot applications for the postponed March 17 Presidential Primary Election until further notice.
Vote-by-mail ballot applications may be printed from the Board’s website. Voters may also call the Board at (216) 443-VOTE (8683) and follow the phone prompts to ask the Board to mail them a vote-by-mail ballot application.
Vote-by-mail ballot applications may be submitted by mail or dropped off at the Board Administration Building. Vote-by-mail ballot applications may be deposited in the Board’s 24-hour secure drop box located in the parking lot behind the Board Administration Building.
When completing a vote-by-mail ballot application please note that in section four “Choose an Election” voters must use the “Primary Election” checkbox and only the year 2020 needs to be written where it is indicated. It is not necessary to write the exact date and month of the Election.
Voters are also required to indicate the type of ballot they wish to vote (Democrat, Republican, Nonpartisan or other). The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will resume mailing ballots to voters when directed to do so by the Ohio Secretary of State.
The public is invited to monitor the Board’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages for news and additional information as it is made available.
