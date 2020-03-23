Cuyahoga County health officials address area’s 1st coronavirus death at Monday briefing

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - “Any loss of life related to this infection or any other reason is devastating and our team has had a moment Saturday morning that really carried through with us all weekend," says Dr. Heidi Gullett, of the Center for Community Health Integration. “We’ve know it was serious, but when loss of life begins to happen, it moves to a new level.”
Gullett confirmed the county only had the testing capacity to screen the most at-risk patients and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says everything’s in short supply.
“We’ve gotten requests from cities, from our own departments for thousands and thousands more masks and gloves,” says Budish. “I am concerned about it, I want to keep our people safe that our doing the work for this community.”
“That stillness is the sound of prevention, it is the sound of reduced number of interactions that will help reduce spread to our seniors, to our at-risk individuals," says Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner. "We will get through this.”
The County continues its schedule of Monday, Wednesday, Friday briefings.
