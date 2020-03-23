DiBella’s Subs offering 50% off orders for workers on the front line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - DiBella’s Subs has made changes at all 44 of their restaurants effective immediately, to do their part during this coronavirus pandemic.
All first responders, health care workers, military members and news media will receive 50% off any order.
You must show proof of employment when placing or picking up your order.
The restaurant will also donate 50% of all other customer orders to local food banks.
“Our goal at DiBella’s has always been to treat our team, guests and community as family. Our food brings comfort and right now, it fills an important need to provide a meal. The world is changing and we must adapt to those changes to help meet the current needs of our community.”
DiBella’s has also suspended setting up any catering, but will still deliver your catering order.
Sub trays will have each piece wrapped individually in saran wrap to avoid as much cross-contamination as possible.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.