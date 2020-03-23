Everything you need to know about changes to daycares in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are a lot of changes coming to Ohio, as Governor Mike DeWine shuts down all non-essential businesses and limits daycares.
Daycares are not a part of the lockdown, but there are a lot of changes.
Below is everything you need to know about the changes in daycare programs:
- Only six children allowed at each daycare.
- Daycares need to operate under a temporary pandemic childcare license.
- Shared spaces must have a rigorous cleaning schedule.
- Parent drop off interaction will be limited.
The following changes are expected to heavily affect how daycare businesses will operate.
The changes will go into place Thursday and will last until April 30.
For anyone who needs to apply for a temporary pandemic license can find it here.
