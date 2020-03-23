Giant Eagle to add plexiglass dividers at checkouts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle, Inc. announced they will be installing plexiglass dividers at checkouts, and customer service areas and have discontinued reusable bag use temporarily.
Here are the following precautions the company will be taken to protect its team members and guests:
- Installing plexiglass dividers to checkout and customer service areas within Giant Eagle, Market District, Pharmacy, and GetGo locations
- Installing floor indicators and signage at checkout lanes, visually indicating an appropriate social distance between guests
- Asking guests to refrain from bringing reusable bags in store
Giant Eagle will be modifying checkout areas in its supermarket, GetGo and Pharmacy locations to help protect team members and guests. Pieces of plexiglass will be attached to each register, and placed at its pharmacy and customer service counters, serving as a divider between guests and the team members processing their transactions.
The company said they are working around the clock on these enhanced efforts, and the vast majority of Giant Eagle and GetGo stores are expected to have the modifications completed by the end of the week.
Giant Eagle has also made the decision to temporarily discontinue reusable bag use in its stores out of an abundance of caution as the company works to ensure the safest possible environment for its team members and guests.
All guest purchases across all Giant Eagle locations will be bagged in either single-use plastic bags or paper bags, both of which will be available at no charge, the company said.
Giant Eagle is also temporarily pausing its fuelperks+ “one perk per reusable bag used” promotion to discourage reusable bag use.
