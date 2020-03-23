Health officials discuss coronavirus spread, high number of COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will hold a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.
A press conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Monday from the agency’s offices in Parma.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said there are at least a total of 125 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
Statewide, there are 351 individuals who tested positive.
During a briefing held on March 20, health officials were asked why the number of confirmed cases is so high in Cuyahoga County.
The agency’s medical director. Dr. Heidi Gullett, explained that the reason is partly because of the county’s testing capabilities at area hospitals, including the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
A helpline is established for Cuyahoga County residents with coronavirus-related concerns: (855)-711-3035.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of Monday’s briefing.
