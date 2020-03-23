Health officials: Resident at 2nd Summit County long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Public Health department said another resident at an area long-term care facility was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Health officials said on Monday that the residents’ families and staff at the long-term care facility, which was not identified, have been notified about the coronavirus exposure after a patient was diagnosed.
Residents at the Summit County long-term care facility are also being closely monitored because senior citizens are more susceptible to COVID-19.
On Sunday, Ohio Living Corporate told 19 News that a separate resident being cared for at the Rockynol facility was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.
It is now known at this time if the individual to most recently test positive is a patient at Rockynol.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health said there are 28 cases of the coronavirus in Summit County, with 442 reported statewide.
