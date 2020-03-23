Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finds himself almost constantly looking at financial numbers and projections. And like the rest of a world that is dealing with the seismic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he still isn’t sure how bad things will get. Silver said Saturday the league is considering all options — best-case, worst-case and countless ideas in between — as it tries to come to grips with this new normal. But definitive answers on any front are in short supply.
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent tight end Nick Vannett. The fifth-year pro from Ohio State played for Seattle and Pittsburgh last season. Vannett's deal with Denver is worth nearly $6 million. Vannett will serve as the No. 2 tight end in Denver behind 2019 first-round draft pick Noah Fant. His addition could spell the end of tight end Jeff Heuerman's time with the Broncos.