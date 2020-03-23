Is the 2020 baseball season in jeopardy?

Players will likely need three weeks for a(nother) spring training. Report day would be June 6th or 7th with workouts beginning on the 8th. Right away there are legitimate questions about whether or not this country can, in only 11 weeks, accommodate that, and how would you really know all the players and people involved in the organizations are actually healthy. For this exercise, assume all of that is in the clear. There is a little bit of wiggle room on the report date.