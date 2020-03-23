Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio to enact stay-at-home order as virus cases spread
Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is enacting a stay-at-home order as cases spiked to a total of more than 350 in the state DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, although he said the order includes things he's already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs. DeWine's office said Sunday the spreading virus has infected more than 350 people, up more than 100 in a day, with more than 80 in hospitals. His office reports that three people have died.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Police chief: Ohio officer killed in crash during chase
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a police officer in a Cincinnati suburb was killed when a suspect collided with her vehicle during a chase. Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster says 33-year-old Kaia Grant is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the city's history. The Saturday night crash also injured a sergeant, who was treated and released. Police Chief Tommy Wells says the chase began in another jurisdiction. The suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered from the scene. Details about the reason for the chase and the suspect's identity weren't immediately released. Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio state flags flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Hamilton County in honor of Grant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENTS AS EDUCATORS
'A really big experiment': Parents turn teachers amid virus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children's primary educators. They've been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state's more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.
OHIO LEGISLATOR'S DEATH
Ohio State Rep. Don Manning dies at age 54
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Youngstown-area State Rep. Don Manning has died of an apparent heart attack. State officials and Republican party leaders issued statements mourning Manning's death on Saturday. House Speaker Larry Householder said the 54-year-old Manning began having chest pains Friday afternoon and was taken to a local hospital where he died. Manning was serving his first term representing the House 59th District, which includes most of Mahoning County. Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken called Manning “a devoted father, public service and tireless advocate for the Mahoning Valley.” Manning is survived by two children. No information about services were available.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-JAILS
Officials taking steps to reduce county jail populations
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials are taking steps to reduce jail populations in Ohio's most populous counties as they work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those efforts in the past week have been most notable at the Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland, where the population fell from nearly 2,000 inmates last week to just under 1,300 on Friday. Officers are being told to issue citations for nonviolent crimes. In Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, the jail population recently fell to just over 1,000 from around 1,600 on Monday. In Franklin County, which includes Columbus, officials said Saturday the jail population has been reduced by about 300.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
3 Ohio coronavirus deaths reported; 247 confirmed cases
CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials say the coronavirus has killed three people in Ohio with nearly 250 confirmed cases as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Ohio. Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said during a briefing Saturday that there are three nursing home “hot spots” in the state — in Miami County near Dayton, Tuscarawas County in northeast Ohio, and Cleveland. The state also has ordered the closing of day services for people with developmental disabilities. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has ordered the closing of abortion clinics that remained opened after the state issued a ban on elective surgeries earlier this week.
PLASTIC SURGEON-SEX CHARGES
Doctor accused of drugging, assaulting escorts is indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults has been indicted on two federal charges. Federal prosecutors say a grand jury in Toledo indicted Manish Gupta, of Sylvania, on one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of illegally distributing a controlled substance to the sex trafficking victim. The charges relate to alleged assaults on a woman in 2016. Gupta's lawyer says it's "a mere allegation.” Prosecutors allege Gupta drugged and assaulted escorts he hired while traveling to conferences in large U.S. cities. Ohio's medical board recently revoked his license.
ELECTION 2020-PRIMARIES IN TURMOIL
Election limbo as coronavirus outbreak upends US primaries
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. elections have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus might be in place for weeks, if not months. States that have yet to hold their primaries find themselves in a seemingly impossible situation, as they look to balance public health concerns with the need to hold elections. While election officials routinely prepare for natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, the virus outbreak poses a unique challenge.
EPA DELAYS PFAS TESTS
Ohio EPA delays testing for forever chemicals
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio will delay testing public water systems for forever chemicals due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has tested 229 water samples from schools and day cares. An Ohio EPA official says schools and day cares were prioritized as they service sensitive populations of children. The Columbus Dispatch reports that of the 229 facilities tested the EPA has only received results from 121. Only one has tested positive for forever chemicals. Manchester United Methodist Church/Here for You Preschool and Child Development Center in New Franklin test results showed nearly 200 parts per trillion. It is unclear when testing will continue.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms lead to Ohio flooding, water rescues, power outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Severe thunderstorms have caused significant flooding in parts of Ohio and prompted some water rescues, including in a parking lot outside a county jail. Rising waters on Friday partly submerged vehicles at a lot near the Franklin County jail south of downtown Columbus. The county sheriff's office reported that its dive team rescued two employees stranded in vehicles and functioned as a water taxi for other employees headed to or from work there. A Heath police officer was rescued after a boat sank, and a 2-year-old girl in Newark was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after getting caught up in high waters.