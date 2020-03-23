Meals on Wheels delivering 2 weeks worth of meals to seniors during coronavirus pandemic

“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable population for contracting the COVID-19 virus. By changing the service model until the threat has passed, Meals on Wheels aims to provide seniors with safe access to nutritious meals in the heat of the pandemic. Shelf-stable meals reduce contact between volunteers and clients, reduce the potential of food contamination and ensures that they have meals should our kitchens be mandated to shut down or closed due to a lack of staffing from the illness. Volunteers, who as a majority fall under a high-risk demographic, will be better protected as well.”