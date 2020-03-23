Meals on Wheels delivering 2 weeks worth of meals to seniors during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meals on Wheels of Northeast Ohio (MOWNEO) has made changes during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure their senior citizen clients will continue to get their food deliveries.
The agency will be delivering two weeks worth of shelf-stable meals on a bi-weekly basis, temporarily replacing hot and frozen meals.
The last day for hot and frozen meal deliveries will be March 27.
“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable population for contracting the COVID-19 virus. By changing the service model until the threat has passed, Meals on Wheels aims to provide seniors with safe access to nutritious meals in the heat of the pandemic. Shelf-stable meals reduce contact between volunteers and clients, reduce the potential of food contamination and ensures that they have meals should our kitchens be mandated to shut down or closed due to a lack of staffing from the illness. Volunteers, who as a majority fall under a high-risk demographic, will be better protected as well.”
MOWNEO said they are considered an essential service provider and need more volunteers to deliver the meals.
If you can help, please call 330-832-7220, ext. 13.
Officials added volunteers will be trained for no-contact drop off and check-in procedures.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.