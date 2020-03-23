9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cleveland; brings total to 36

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the city Monday, as The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified today. There are now 36 total confirmed cases.
The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from under one-year-old to 80’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to this new case.
As of today, there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases and 500 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.
