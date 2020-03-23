Northeast Ohio sewing shop post tutorials to show how to make facemasks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One Northeast Ohio company is trying to help out by posting a tutorial video on how to make facemasks, by sewing.
The coronavirus outbreak is causing some hospitals to run short on supply.
One of the most frequently sold out items have been medical masks.
Pins and needles is a Northeast Ohio company that is showing everyone how to make those masks.
The company hopes to make 10,000 facemasks in the next three weeks. They are calling it the 10,000 facemasks challenge.
The store has three locations in the area.
One in Middleburgh Heights, one in North Olmsted and one in Mayfield Heights
Anyone interested in making a facemask can watch the video here, or go to the company’s website.
