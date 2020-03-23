Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves out on Monday, clouds linger overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain will continue to end from west to east this morning.
Unfortunately, it will remain cloudy through the afternoon and into tonight.
Some fog has also developed out there.
This will probably be with us through the afternoon and into the evening.
We will fall into the middle to upper 30s overnight.
Tomorrow will be one of our "Pick Days of the Week."
Tomorrow will be one of our “Pick Days of the Week.”
Early morning cloudiness will decrease by mid to late morning.
Expect plentiful sunshine for the afternoon.
Highs will top out around 50 degrees.
