Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will pass directly over northeast Ohio later this morning. We have rain in the area the first half of the day. It will be cloudy this afternoon as the system tracks east of us. Most of us will receive an additional tenth of an inch or less of rainfall. Temperatures will be in the 40s this afternoon. The energy from our system will aid in developing a Nor’easter this evening off the coast of Long Island. I have us dry tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s.