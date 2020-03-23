Oakwood Village pastor preaches to hundreds of people during drive-thru church service

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Larry L. Macon, Senior Pastor of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Oakwood Village, preached to his flock outside.
Worshipers sat in their cars, keeping the prescribed distance from each other to stay healthy, but they came to hear the word.
The faithful listened and honked their horns on cue, a call and response signaling their approval of their pastor’s preaching.
“People don’t have to get out and mingle. You can stay in your car and still be safe. But there’s something about being here in person. It’s different than being online,” Marlene Harris said.
Gerry McClamy was intrigued by the drive-thru worship service concept.
“I’m in the neighborhood, and I thought: let’s get over there and we’ll probably come every Sunday.”
As they left in their cars, Pastor Macon blessed each vehicle with a few drops of holy water, and offered encouragement to passengers as they headed home.
