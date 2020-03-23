Ohio Gov. DeWine speaks as stay-at-home order to help limit COVID-19 spread is set to go into effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak on Monday afternoon to provide an update to the state’s newest coronavirus cases.
DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for a 2:30 p.m. briefing, just hours before the Governor’s stay-at-home order goes into effect.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 351 cases of the coronavirus statewide; three of which resulted in the individual’s death.
Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton introduced an executive order during Sunday’s press conferencing, mandating a stay-at-home directive, effective Monday at 11:59 p.m.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, COVID-19 cases were reported in 40 different counties.
- Ashland County: 1 case
- Ashtabula County: 2 cases
- Belmont County: 2 cases
- Butler County: 17 cases
- Carroll County: 1 case
- Clark County: 1 case
- Clermont County: 5 cases
- Clinton County: 1 case
- Columbiana County: 2 cases
- Coshocton County: 2 cases
- Cuyahoga County: 125 cases
- Darke County: 1 case
- Defiance County: 2 cases
- Delaware County: 6 cases
- Erie County: 1 case
- Franklin County: 34 cases
- Gallia County: 1 case
- Geauga County: 2 cases
- Greene County: 1 case
- Hamilton County: 19 cases
- Hancock County: 1 case
- Huron County: 1 case
- Lake County: 6 cases
- Licking County 1 case
- Lorain County: 19 cases
- Lucas County: 5 cases
- Mahoning County: 18 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Medina County: 10 cases
- Miami County: 13 case
- Montgomery County: 5 cases
- Portage County: 1 case
- Richland County: 1 case
- Stark County: 10 cases
- Summit County: 23 cases
- Trumbull County: 3 cases
- Tuscarawas County: 2 case
- Union County: 1 case
- Warren County: 1 case
Eighty-three hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus have been reported by the Ohio Department of Health.
This story will be updated at the conclusion of DeWine’s remarks.
