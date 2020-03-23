Ohio National Guard called to help food banks around the state amid coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard was called to Cleveland to help the state’s food banks.
Governor Mike DeWine activated about 300 personnel from the Ohio National Guard to help with COVID-19.
The soldiers supported foodbanks at various locations.
“The action I’ve taken to activate the Ohio National Guard will provide support to our food pantries that are low on staff and need help getting food to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By looking out for our neighbors and following proper health safety guidelines, we will make it through this together.”
Guard members from the 37th Infantry went to assist food banks in multiple counties around the state including, Cuyahoga, Summit, and Lorain.
Members from the Ohio Military Reserve will also be helping out the National Guard.
