RTA suspends Park-n-Ride and Downtown trolley services due to ‘stay-at-home’ order

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Tuesday, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will stop running their Park-N-Ride and Downtown Trolley bus services, due to the stay-at-home order issued Sunday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
RTA officials said they will resume service when DeWine lifts the order, presumably on April 6.
RTA said customers can still use the Rapid to get downtown.
There is free parking at the following Red Line stations:
Strongsville Park-n-Ride: use the Brookpark or Puritas Station
Westlake Park-n-Ride: use the Triskett Station, just off I-90
North Olmsted Park-n-Ride: use the Brookpark or Puritas Station
Customers must show proof of payment when they exit at Tower City Station.
RTA has increased the cleaning of all their vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.