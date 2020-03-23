US Postal Service employee in Beachwood tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service says an employee in Northeast Ohio recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, the employee is based out of the Beachwood Post Office facility.
The U.S. Postal Service provided a statement to 19 News regarding the coronavirus case:
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the World Health Organization, there is currently no evidence suggesting that the coronavirus can spread through the mail.
The Ohio Department of Health said there are 351 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide. Ohio
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order issued on Sunday does not impact mail service and post offices.
