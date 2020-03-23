Virtual tip jar started to support newly unemployed service industry workers in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new virtual tip jar is hooking up restaurant patrons with out-of-work service industry employees.
Here’s how it works.
You log on to Clevelandtips.com and a server, bartender or kitchen staff member’s name will be randomly selected.
The prompt tells you which restaurant or bar they work for.
Through the website you can tip them through Venmo, PayPal or Cash App.
If you’d rather support one of your favorite restaurants or servers, you can scroll through the full list of establishments and employees who can benefit from the site, along with their preferred pay out option.
To add your name to the site, you’ll need to fill out this online form.
The Saucy Brew Works team launched the site and has offered to match the first $5,000 in tips given to their employees.
Code Red partners did the coding behind the website
“We had to lay off 27 people, who are great employees and didn’t deserve to be laid off,” said Brent Zimmerman, owner of Saucy Brew Works.
He says they’re trying to do anything in their power to get them money, and others who are affected.
“Why be selfish? Let’s help everyone have the ability to do so,” said Zimmerman.
Code Red partnered with Saucy Brew Works on the project and is running the technical aspect of the website, which was launched last night.
“Servers have been signing up for the site like crazy. The number of servers is doubling every few hours,” said Vince Salvino, of CodeRed.
As of this afternoon, there were staffers from more than 45 restaurants listed on the site.
The administrators are projecting that 500 servers will be listed by the end of the first day.
If any establishment owners wish to offer a tip-matching program like the one Saucy Brew Works established, contact the website administrators through the website.
