Website to file unemployment claims in Ohio crashes due to ‘high volume’ during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services website crashed due to floods of visitors trying to file unemployment claims.
The issues were noticed on Monday morning, hours before Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order impacting non-essential businesses across Ohio goes into effect.
A message on the website stated:
Last week, nearly 140,000 new unemployment claims were filed with the state agency.
“This system was not built for a crisis,' Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted said during a press conference on Monday.
As of 3:30 p.m., the online unemployment filing system was still down, but Husted said that state workers were attempting to get the website restored.
