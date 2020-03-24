Approximately 16% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio are health care workers

By Chris Anderson | March 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 2:57 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health shared new data during Tuesday’s daily briefing showing growing trends compiled as more and more individuals test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, 16.1% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, or 91 of the 564 total confirmed cases, are in health care workers.

Eight Ohioans have died from the coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon.

