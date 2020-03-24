Avon Lake officer tests positive for COVID-19; 5 cases confirmed in the city

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - In a message to the people Avon Lake Mayor, Greg Zilka, announced that an Avon Lake officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the mayor, the officer is one amongst five that are in the city of Avon Lake.
Lorain County currently has 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The officer is at home in self-isolation for the next 14 days.
Mayor Zilka said that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
The mayor added that the officer is being examined by the Lorain County Board of Health.
The officer was not in a patrol car and had limited contact with people inside of the building, according to the mayor.
The Lorain County Board of Health determined that there was no exposure to other city workers or the public.
A sanitation company was contacted and cleaned the facility.
Mayor Zilka added that none of the other five cases in Avon Lake involve first responders.
