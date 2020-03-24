Cleveland City Council approves $300 million incentive package for Cleveland-based company to construct Sherwin-Williams global headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council approved legislation to provide financial incentives to the Sherwin-Williams Company to help the Cleveland-based company construct a $300-million global headquarters off Public Square, at the corner of Superior Avenue and East 6th Street.
The incentive package includes:
- Tax Increment Financing (TIF), which diverts the increase in future property taxes resulting from the project’s improvements for up to 30 years. (The TIF will be approved at an upcoming meeting.)
- A construction grant of up to $13.5 million.
- A job creation grant equal to 50 percent of new income taxes, up to a maximum of $11.5 million.
For its investment, the city retains more than 3,100 Sherwin-Williams employees on its income tax rolls, plus the creation of 140 more. The Cleveland public school district will also benefit from new property tax revenues, estimated at $4 million a year.
Sherwin-Williams was founded in Cleveland in 1866. In September 2019, the company announced it was conducting a nationwide search for a new location. It recently announced it will stay in Cleveland and build on the downtown site. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and be completed by 2025.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.