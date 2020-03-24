Cleveland Orchestra concerts and activities cancelled through May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra has cancelled their concerts and activities for April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In accordance with state and federal containment guidelines and in order to help ensure the health of everyone across our community and beyond, today we are canceling all remaining performances by The Cleveland Orchestra through the end of the 2019-2020 season in May,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “This cancellation affects all public concerts and events at Severance Hall through May 31, 2020, including in-person education and community presentations and performances.”
For Cleveland Orchestra subscribers and ticketholders, the following options are offered:
• Donate your tickets. Ticket donations can be made at: clevelandorchestra.com/donatetickets.
• Exchange your tickets for any Cleveland Orchestra performance during the 2020 Blossom Music Festival or 2020 Summers@Severance series. All seating-upgrade and exchange fees will be waived.
• Exchange your tickets for a gift certificate for 110% of the value of your purchase, which can be used at any time in the future, including as payment toward your 2020-21 Season subscription.
• Receive a refund for the value of the ticket.
Ticketholders should contact The Cleveland Orchestra before June 30, 2020, to request one of the above options for ticket exchange, gift certificates, or credits.
The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2020-21 Severance Hall Season is scheduled to begin as usual in September.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.