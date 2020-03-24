Cleveland Orchestra concerts and activities cancelled through May

“In accordance with state and federal containment guidelines and in order to help ensure the health of everyone across our community and beyond, today we are canceling all remaining performances by The Cleveland Orchestra through the end of the 2019-2020 season in May,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra. “This cancellation affects all public concerts and events at Severance Hall through May 31, 2020, including in-person education and community presentations and performances.”