COVID-19 pandemic could cost the Greater Cleveland Food Bank an additional $170,000 per week, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greater Cleveland Food Bank officials announced Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic could cost them an additional $170,000 a week, perhaps more as demand increases.
Director of Communications and Special Events Karen Ponza said this is on top of the cost of their regular operation, which provides almost 1 million pounds of food in a busy week.
“Our goal is to provide a 5-7 day supply of food and distribute these boxes via drive-thru distributions at the Food Bank and through community distributions in partnership with food pantries and other Food Bank agencies/programs. Distribution days to be announced. For the latest information call our Help Center at 216-738-2067,” said Ponza.
Click here if you can donate.
60 members of the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Military Reserves are now working at each of the 12 food banks in Ohio.
“They are here doing humanitarian work that needs to be done in terms of helping us get food out to our community. They went through orientation and a tour and then got to work – they rolled up their sleeves and are helping us in repack, the warehouse and anywhere else we need them to be,” said Ponza.
