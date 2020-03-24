19 First Alert Weather School Experiment: Mini tornado tubes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, we made a more simple version of a tornado tube that shows how “rotation” is the ingredient thunderstorms need to form tornadoes.
To make one of these, all you will need is a water bottle and some dish soap.
Other items to jazz up your tornado tube could be food coloring and glitter.
Make sure the water bottle is only three-quarters full.
There is no exact science to how much dish soap to add, but a “good” amount should be poured in.
The bubbles will need some time to sit, after being poured in, so after the first shake, give your a bottle about thirty minutes to “rest and settle."
From there, have your kiddos stir the bottle in a circular motion to add “rotation” to their storm, and you will see the tornado form in the bottle.
Pretty neat!
