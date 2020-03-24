Florist adorns Cleveland with another ‘living billboard,’ set up at Edgewater Beach (photos)

Floral arrangement at Edgewater Park (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | March 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio florist is continuing his efforts to lift the spirits of Clevelanders during the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The flowers were arranged into a 8-foot “living billboard” composed by Andrew Thomas Design at Cleveland Metroparks’ Edgewater Beach along Lake Erie.

A sign is centered in between the floral arrangement. It reads: “Individually, we are one flower. Together, we are a beautiful garden."

“Please practice social distancing during your visit, and avoid crowds around the flowers,” the Cleveland Metroparks urged on Facebook.

Andrew Thomas Design also decorated Cleveland “script” signs with flowers with the intention of having visitors take the arrangements home.

