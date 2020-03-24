Geauga Co. business, community leaders offering delivery service for essential items

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owner in Geauga County has joined forces with State. Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Chesterland) and others to create the non-profit Geauga Cares4U.
The group is offering relief services in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that’s forced businesses to close, workers, to lose paychecks, and people to stay-at-home.
The group is relying on volunteers, private dollars, and donations to provide food, and medicine deliveries to home-bound and sheltered-in-place seniors, veterans, and families needing assistance.
Those needing assistance with shopping, food, or medicine delivery can call 440-286-5284 or visit Geauga Cares4U online.
The group is also in need of donations of non-perishable food items.
Help with navigating the unemployment and Small Business Administration processes is also available.
“We have wonderful people in Geauga County and Portage counties, and they want to help everyone. We’re sitting home, doing nothing, and a lot of the local businessmen put in their private money, and they want to help people, whether they’re children, families, veterans, and seniors. (It’s) for food (and), if the seniors need prescriptions filled and delivered, we will do so. The agencies, as this, go on, will be harder and harder pressed,” said Rep. Grendell. “Volunteers are from the Honorable Judge Tim Grendell’s office- their off-duty time. They’re bonded, and we can weather this. We have good people. This is privately funded. People put in their own money, and there’s no tax or public funds being used in this.”
