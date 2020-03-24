Geauga Co. business, community leaders offering delivery service for essential items

“We have wonderful people in Geauga County and Portage counties, and they want to help everyone. We’re sitting home, doing nothing, and a lot of the local businessmen put in their private money, and they want to help people, whether they’re children, families, veterans, and seniors. (It’s) for food (and), if the seniors need prescriptions filled and delivered, we will do so. The agencies, as this, go on, will be harder and harder pressed,” said Rep. Grendell. “Volunteers are from the Honorable Judge Tim Grendell’s office- their off-duty time. They’re bonded, and we can weather this. We have good people. This is privately funded. People put in their own money, and there’s no tax or public funds being used in this.”