Coronavirus death toll climbs to 8 in Ohio, 564 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for a daily update on the most recent coronavirus cases.
A press conference from Columbus is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s address comes on the first full day of Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home order, impacting all non-essential businesses in Ohio.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported six deaths from coronavirus in the state, but Dr. Acton said more are under investigation.
- 1 person in Cuyahoga County
- 1 person in Erie County
- 2 people in Franklin County
- 1 person in Lucas County
- 1 person in Stark County.
The latest ODH update also shows at least 442 cases of the coronavirus were reported in 46 different counties.
This story will be updated.
