Coronavirus death toll climbs to 8 in Ohio, 564 cases confirmed statewide

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | March 24, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 1:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for a daily update on the most recent coronavirus cases.

A press conference from Columbus is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine daily briefing on coronavirus cases

Tuesday’s address comes on the first full day of Gov. DeWine’s stay-at-home order, impacting all non-essential businesses in Ohio.

The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, and will last through April 6.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Sunday, March 22, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported six deaths from coronavirus in the state, but Dr. Acton said more are under investigation.

  • 1 person in Cuyahoga County
  • 1 person in Erie County
  • 2 people in Franklin County
  • 1 person in Lucas County
  • 1 person in Stark County.

The latest ODH update also shows at least 442 cases of the coronavirus were reported in 46 different counties.

This story will be updated.

