Great American Takeout campaign urging everyone to order at least one meal to go today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You’ve got to eat, right? Why not help a local business and feed your hunger?
A coalition of restaurants is urging every American to order at least one meal to go today, in support of the struggling restaurant industry.
The Great American Takeout takes place today, and here is what they want you to do:
· -Engage friends, family and colleagues to support their local restaurants by ordering takeout meals.
· -Order delivery or pick-up for at least one meal.
· -Post pictures on social media, using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
Places like Guarino’s in Little Italy say so far, the volume of take-out orders isn’t going to sustain them.
“It’s probably $30,000 of expenses just to remain open for a month, and that’s with us laying off 90% of our staff. To break even we would need to sell $1000 of food per day. We are averaging about $220,” said Scott Phillips Jr., managing partner there.
Places like Zhug, in Cleveland Heights, have transitioned to an all delivery and take-out operation, rather than closing.
Chef/Owner Doug Katz says they’re doing 40-50 take-out or delivery orders per night.
Between closing Fire Food & Drink, Chutney B in the Van Aken District and the Fire Catering Commissary they had to lay off 90 workers.
They’re doing take-out orders to cover the payroll of those they didn’t have to lay off.
'We’ll be lucky if we’re able to do that," he said.
