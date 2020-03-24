Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will open the men's basketball season next fall with four consecutive homes games. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday announced the Mountaineers' 13-game nonconference schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Mountaineers will start the season at home Nov. 10 against Fairleigh Dickinson, followed by home games Nov. 13 against rival Pittsburgh, Nov. 17 against Stony Brook and Nov. 20 against Bowling Green. WVU also will play teams to be determined later during three games in the Bahamas over the Thanksgiving holiday. West Virginia also will play Purdue in the Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, New York.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to sign college free-agent forward Dawson DiPietro to a one-year entry-level contract. DiPietro just completed his senior season at Western Michigan. He scored 12 goals and had 17 assists to finish second on the the team with 29 points in 35 games. Overall, he had 34 goals and 88 points in 105 games for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program. From Ohio, the 24-year-old DiPietro caught the Sabres' attention when he was invited to the team's annual development camp in June.