How much do I miss sports?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What do I miss about sports?
How much time do you have?
I miss the drama. Not the life-or-death drama we’re dealing with today, but the drama that at the time only seems that important.
I miss the moments. Those moments of greatness that don’t happen every night, but when they do happen, we can only marvel at them.
And when they happen on the biggest stage, well, we can never forget.
I miss the stories, and not just the ones about the stars, but also the unknowns.
The ones who come out of nowhere and reach the mountaintop ... or just take us on an incredible ride.
And the ones who just want a chance to compete, at their own level. Like my daughter, Gianna, in the Special Olympics.
I miss the emotional impact of an unsung hero. They’re all around us, you know. Especially now.
Some athletes are both, by the way. Stars and unsung heroes, if that makes any sense. Like Kevin Love.
And Tyson Fury. Athletes who succeed in their arena, but more importantly, help others survive in theirs.
I miss the sights and smells of the ballpark, especially the ballpark that was supposed to open this week.
And the sound of Hammy on the radio, when I’m not there.
I miss the chill of a hockey rink ... the speed and skill of those who do it best ... and sharing that love of hockey with my son Anthony.
Because sports isn’t just something we watch. It’s something we do.
Games will be played, races will be run, and champions crowned again.
In the meantime, as someone once wrote, “Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.”
