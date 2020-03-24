How prepared are our local hospitals in the coronavirus fight ?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Hospitals are preparing to be running on thin supplies fighting coronavirus. Monday, Cuyahoga County Board of Health gave an update on how prepared local hospitals are with tests and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Dr. Heidi Gullett said, “as you’ve heard international, nationally, the state level and locally there are limitations in the amount of P.P.E. we have available.” Those items include masks, goggles, gloves, and gowns for medical workers and first responders. Gullet said hospitals in Cuyahoga county are at risk of running low.
“We have some stockpiles nationally. Our state is to get a shipment at some point. It has some P.P.E. in it but that still doesn’t account for the fact that we’re going to use that up at some point. As surgery capacity goes up, the line of what hospitals can handle, P.P.E. becomes a problem.”
The Cuyahoga Board of Health is also working closely with The Center for Health Affairs. The Center says the reduced demand from elective surgeries has helped free up supplies and bed space.
There is still no wide spread testing availability. Dr. Gullett says hospitals are ramping up as much internal testing as possible to get ahead of the curve.
“The bottom line is we don’t have enough of either but we’re doing our best to make sure our frontline firefighters, EMS, healthcare and law enforcement have all the protection they need so they don’t create new lines of transmission,” said Gullett.
She said ultimately they’re concerned about testing capacity and equipment for staff. They’re taking it one day at a time, but she sees hope in the efforts to help. “I feel our hospital partners are creative,” she said. She added people are calling and e-mailing telling her they have masks and want to sew masks to donate.
