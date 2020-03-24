Kent firefighter/paramedic has recovered from coronavirus, health officials say

By Rachel Vadaj and Julia Tullos | March 24, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 1:57 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent City Health Department officials said Tuesday a Kent firefighter/paramedic who tested positive for COVID-19 has since recovered.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said the city learned last Thursday the firefighter/paramedic tested positive and he was off work since March 8.

“We recognize the concern that as a firefighter/paramedic, this employee may have had significant interaction with people within the community. Fortunately, the employee took appropriate action after developing symptoms and has been off work since March 8th. Kent paramedics began wearing protective masks even earlier than that, and those actions have even further reduced the risk of exposure to patients. Despite that, we immediately began researching all of the calls and medical runs this employee had been on in order to identify any citizens at risk. We will continue to investigate this."

Lewis said while the firefighter is a member of the Kent Fire Department, he is not a Portage County resident.

Therefore, this case is counted as an additional case in another county.

