Kent firefighter/paramedic has recovered from coronavirus, health officials say

“We recognize the concern that as a firefighter/paramedic, this employee may have had significant interaction with people within the community. Fortunately, the employee took appropriate action after developing symptoms and has been off work since March 8th. Kent paramedics began wearing protective masks even earlier than that, and those actions have even further reduced the risk of exposure to patients. Despite that, we immediately began researching all of the calls and medical runs this employee had been on in order to identify any citizens at risk. We will continue to investigate this."